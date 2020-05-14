TFD: One person found dead in fire at southside apartment complex

TUCSON - A man has died after a fire ignited in an apartment complex on the south side Thursday afternoon.

According to Tucson Fire Department, crews were dispatched to the 1000 block of Valencia Road just before 2 p.m. in reference to an apartment fire. TFD said its crews "reported heavy smoke and flames coming out of the windows and door frame of a second-story apartment."

TFD quickly extinguished the blaze by 2:16 p.m. However, one person was found dead in the apartment while shortly after the fire was declared under control.

The victim of the fire was said to be about 30 to 40 years old.

Officials said the fire also damaged several nearby apartments. The residents of those homes were assisted by the American Red Cross.

TFD is currently investigating the scene. TFD did release that its crews reported "no working smoke alarms were heard" when they were combating the blaze.

Details regarding the cause of the fire or information surrounding the death of the individual involved has not yet been released.

