Davis-Monthan AFB and Arizona Air National Guard salute healthcare workers with flyover

TUCSON- On Thursday afternoon pilots at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base saluted Tucson and Pima County healthcare workers by flying over Southern Arizona.

Between 2 p.m. and 2:40 p.m. on Thursday you would have seen two A-10s and two F-16s flying close together around town.

These were planes from Davis Monthan and from Arizona Air National Guard's 162nd Wing showing their appreciation for doctors and nurses during this pandemic.

Captain Haden "Gator" Fullam has been in the Air Force for 8 years, and has participated in a number of flyovers, but this time around it is a bit different. "Just this time in history, we get a lot of support from the community and it is a very positive image a lot of times. So it's nice to leverage that and give back to the folks that don't always get all the appreciation."

This flyover is something special to both pilots involved. Captain Fullam and the other pilot, Major Cody "Shiv" Wilton both have wives that are nurses.

Major Wilton said, "Her and the frontline workers out there for COVID, something we have never experienced before are just out there doing the job. They are working hard and putting everything they can into it."

Davis-Monthan leadership says this idea was an easy one to make and everyone on base was on board.

Col. Mike Drowley who is the commander of the 355th Wing on base said, "This is something that the entire base wanted to do. We are so closely aligned with the city of Tucson. It is our way of saying thank you to the first responders, the medical professionals and our civic leaders"

Their chosen path wasn't random. The pilots say that their flight path was aiming to flyover as many hospitals, police stations and fire stations as possible.