Pima County restaurants must abide by guidelines to keep staff, customers safe

PIMA COUNTY - Pima County Board of Supervisors met Wednesday morning, coming up with ways to safely open up Pima County.

"I think we are starting to see some evidence of improvement on a variety of fronts. We are not there yet," said Ramón Valadez, District 2 supervisor. "We are not in the green zone on all of them but instance I believe that we are starting to see a decrease in the number of cases."

A big focus is restaurants and protecting everyone from the cook to the customer.

There are restrictions in place for restaurants to abide by.

"These conditions are not in any way shape or form to keep them out of business," said Valadez. "The truth is, the intent of this is when there are patrons inside restaurants, they can feel certain that we are ensuring their safety best we can."

Some of those conditions include six-feet between tables, elimination of self-service stations, cloth masks and frequent hand-washing is required for all staff and volunteers.

Wellness and symptom checks, including temperature checks if possible, for

all restaurant personnel, vendors, contractors and third party delivery service are also among the conditions for restaurants.

"We are not medical personnel. We are not law enforcement. We are imposing these restrictions that they have got to not admit somebody exhibiting COVID symptoms," said Ally Miller, District 1 Supervisor.

"How does the layman go' You have COVID.' How do we know that? Could be allergies, could be anything," said Miller.

Another big issue is occupancy and keeping the number of people inside a restaurant to 50 percent capacity.

"On the indoor occupancy restaurants, I guess you have that provision in there where you're allowing them to expand outside and that's why I am saying we should have that social distancing," said Miller. "If they can maintain that, they may end up like you said, over their 50 percent because they have some big area outside where they can put more than 50 percent of the people and maintain that social distancing."

"I think our view is when you begin to look at these restaurants, it is going to be hard for them to get more than 50 percent but if they can do it, more power to them," replied Chuck Huckelberry, Pima County administrator.

More options will be discussed at the Board of Supervisors meeting next week.