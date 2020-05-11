Tucson restaurants reopen indoor dining services

TUCSON - Various restaurants throughout Tucson took advantage of Gov. Doug Ducey's "thumbs up" last week, allowing businesses to offer dine-in services to customers once again.

"I'm glad to be sitting down and eating here again," said Matt Mejia, a Tucson resident who enjoyed a late breakfast at Bobo's Restaurant on Grant & Country Club.

"It's better than taking it home and getting it a little cold and everything like that," said Mejia. "Also, being able to see everyone making your food and giving your drinks and everything, it's nice."

"I've had people come in and say thank god you're finally open," said Debra Gaudern, owner of Bobo's Restaurant.

Gaudern said employees are taking all the necessary precautions to avoid the spread of the coronavirus.

Those precautions include "sanitizing the tables and chairs after every seating. There's no condiments, nothing on the table. It's all on request. And, [we've] sanitized after," said Gaudern.

Meanwhile, Sushi Garden, another midtown Tucson eatery, is requiring all customers to wear a mask when they're not at their table.

"We've basically social distanced all the chairs here. We took the actual furniture out into a storage facility," said Chun Kim, owner of Sushi Garden.

"We've installed acrylic barriers in the restaurant," said Kim. "We do temperature checks of our employees before their shift."

At Sushi Garden, customers won't be seated until they're tested and it shows they don't have a high temperature. In fact, they take your temperature at the entrance.

"We're doing a lot of hand washing and sanitizing, and frequent glove change outs," said Kim.

As of right now, a stay-at-home order remains in place in Arizona until May 15.

Governor Ducey has recommended those who decide to eat at restaurants in-person should limit the amount of time they spend there.

As Mejia ate his meal at Bobo's, he added that eating out is a "luxury you don't know you miss until you don't have it any more."