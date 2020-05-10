Several bear sightings in Vail sparks call for awareness

Arizona Game and Fish Dept. is warning residents in Vail and visitors to Mt. Wrightson of several bear sightings in the area.

Officials say two bear sightings were reported today in Vail, possibly rummaging through dumpsters.

Another bear was sighted at a camp at Mt. Wrightson on Thursday night.

Officials were only able to confirm one of the sightings near Colossal Cave Road.

Game and Fish is urging residents and visitors to stay "bear aware" and make sure all food and trash is secure.

If confronted, Game and Fish says to wave your arms and shout to deter the bear.

In case of a sighting you can call: 623-236-7201.