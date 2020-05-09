TFD responds to house fire on the eastside

TUCSON - Tucson Firefighters responded to a house fire on the eastside Saturday. Firefighters received the call a little before 5:00 p.m.

The house fire happened in the 7700 block of E. Lee Street. Firefighters say they made a defensive attack, fighting the fire from the outside only.

Officials say they used multiple lines to extinguish the fire and protect nearby homes. The resident inside the home reported that everyone was evacuated.

Tucson Electric Power was called to the scene to secure the downed eletric power line.

There were no reported injuries from the house fire. The single displaced resident was referred to the Red Cross.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.