TUCSON - Pima County Sheriff Deputies responded to reports of a robbery at US Bank at 7110 North Oracle.

Deputies say no one was injured and one suspect fled the area.

The suspect is described as a caucasion male, wearing a tan baseball cap, black long sleeve shirt, dark baggy pants and a blue backpack.

Anyone with information is asked to call 9-11 and not to confront anyone that may fit this discription.