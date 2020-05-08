“A Mountain” in Tucson painted blue to honor healthcare workers

TUCSON - Tucson Sentinel Peak Park also known as A mountain was painted blue this morning to honor local healthcare workers.

A mountain has been a symbol in Tucson for many years and it is rarely ever painted anything other than white.

Painting it to honor health care workers though was an easy decision for the mayor, city council and the district.

Julia Strange is the VP of Community Benefit at TMC and she said, "We ask the community to join with us in the celebrating the nurses the respiratory therapist the doctors and all of the people who come together as part of the healthcare team"

Mayor Regina Romero was also on site showing her gratitude for those workers. "This year more than ever want to recognize the hard work of our front line medical workers, because they are the ones who are saving lives"

The color blue symbolizes hospitals and their workers. Strange explained, "when you when you're driving around town and you're looking for a hospital you'll see the big blue H and so we want to light the town of blue we want to paint it blue"

This was in honor of nurses week which was this week and for national hospital week which is next week.