TPD Bike Unit and NWS give tips on how to beat the summer heat

TUCSON - Sargent Al Guinee has been with the Downtown Tucson Bike Unit for 5 years and spends all summer in the desert sun with triple digit temperatures.

Sargent Guinee said, "once it gets really hot in the afternoon then I'll go out for short bursts I'll find shade I'll stop for a while drink plenty of water as needed then I'll go back out for a little bit."

The National Weather Service says this heat is unusual for this time of year and we shouldn't take it lightly.

Ken Drozd with the National Weather Service said, "Because this event is occurring so early in the season most aren't adapted yet to the heat so it's kind of a shock to the system"

Sargent Guinee has some advice for those of you who want to be on your bike for exercise this summer. "When it gets hot got to make sure you have your sunscreen and nowadays make sure I have the mask and cover the neck"