Nurse and resident talk about how their roles have changed during Coronavirus Pandemic

TUCSON - Today is National Nurses day and many nurses around the country are busy battling the Coronavirus.

News 4 Tucson caught up with a nurse and resident physician to see how their works lives have changed over the last few months.

Ana Perez has been a nurse for over 9 years and is studying for her Masters in Nursing.

Nurses regularly switch hospital units and even have one unit dedicated to Coronavirus.

Perez said, "We have an area now that we've designated the covid-19 it and so we are seeing adult patients there"

When Ana Perez first became a nurse, the U.S. was at the tail end of the H1N1 outbreak. "It was nothing compared to what it is now. When I was in school we are still allowed to do clinicals they didn't really stop the traffic of visitors and not much changed not like this."

Nurses aren't the only ones who have seen a change in job description. Second year Resident Physician, Steffano Mottl has more responsibilities now than residents before the outbreak.

Mottl said, "I think there was needs for us to cover certain areas that need more attention for example, us in clinic our role is fundamental and we are supposed to screen as first pass for people in the community."

Dr. Mottl says that because of this pandemic, himself and other residents will be better prepared for the future. "As part of our training having this exposure so early in our career sorta helps to solidify some of the concepts we need to learn if this was to happen again in 10 years I would be pretty confident on how to react."

Ana Perez says that she will finish her MSN in a year. For Nurse day, Dr. Mottl bought lunch for the nurses in his unit.