Border Patrol stress dangers of smuggling migrants in the trunks of cars during triple digit heat

TUCSON - Temperatures are reaching the triple digits and it is becoming even more dangerous for migrants to cross into the US illegally. One of the most dangerous ways is being smuggled in the back of a car.

No A/C, barely any space to move and no seat belts, these are conditions illegal immigrants being smuggled over the border need to deal with in the back of a vehicle.

Even though its covered, during the summer these areas in a car get dangerously hot.

At 1:30 in the afternoon Tucson Sector Border Patrol measure temperatures over 120 degrees in the back of a sedan.

Joseph Curran is a border patrol agent with the Tucson Sector and he said, "The smugglers really don't care about these people. They are treating them like cargo. They are putting them in the back of trunks and semi trailers and there is no regard for people's safety."

Curran also talked about how more people crammed in the car could also raise the temperature, "The more people that will be in the back of a concealed area like a trunk, the hotter its gonna get."

When border patrol catches the smugglers they are arrested and those who were smuggled often need medical attention.

Curran also serves as an EMT with Border Patrol, "Our border patrol EMTs in the field when they encounter someone who may be dehydrated or suffering from a heat related illness, we do our best to mitigate that in the field. Ultimately the goal is to get them to definitive care like a local hospital."