Arizona Testing Blitz kicks off Saturday

TUCSON - Gov. Doug Ducey, Arizona Department of Health Services and healthcare partners all across the state are all behind the Arizona Testing Blitz.

"We're working together to take testing availability to the next level," said Governor Ducey. "The Arizona Testing Blitz is just one step of many that will expand access to testing for Arizonans and provide us with better data to develop Arizona specific solutions and re-energize our economy."

Ducey hopes to see 30,000 to 60,000 people tested over the next three Saturdays.

The testing is available to anyone who thinks they have been exposed to and could be infected with COVID-19.

Each person will be based on criteria set by each testing site.

There are five testing locations in Pima County.

The sites include all Banner Health locations, Walgreens on the eastside and El Rio.

Some testing sites do require you to pre-register while others say it is a first come first served basis.

Times do vary but most locations are opening at 8 a.m. or 9 a.m.

For more information, click here.