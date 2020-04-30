Mayor Romero agrees with Governor Ducey’s stay-at-home order extension

TUCSON- Governor Doug Ducey announced on Tuesday that the stay at home orders will continue and Mayor Romero applauded his new measures.

The governor said, "Our stay home stay healthy stay connected order is extended through May 15th with modifications"

Governor Ducey is looking to reopen parts of Arizona's economy including retail stores and restaurants within the next couple weeks. Mayor Romero agrees.

The mayor said, "and I called his is action a measured approach because he's not allowing spa services hair salons nail salons and barber shops to reopen"

Mayor Romero is concerned about Tucson's economy but wants to keep the people safe first. "I do want to make sure that we're all working together with Pima county restaurant owners in the City of Tucson on everyone knowing what is going to be expected of them"

Social distancing will still be mandatory for restaurants that open in the next few weeks.

Before that happens the mayor wants to make testing more available.

The mayor said, "we really need to make sure that we have a much more centralized location. I offered the TCC to see if Walgreens wanted to use it but it had to be a Walgreens store."

Both Mayor Romero and Governor Ducey say things like gyms, movie theaters, bars and other entertainment are a long way from opening.