Excessive heat will continue into Thursday

TUCSON - It has been a hot few days, but Wednesday at 2:47 in the afternoon we reached those triple digit temperatures.

Clear skies, no rain, dry air and of course high pressure. These are all the factors that went into the first 100 degree day of the year.

After a mild and rainy February and March which kept us more humid and green earlier this month.

Carl Cerniglia is a senior meteorologist with NWS Tucson and he said, "We have had plenty of moisture this winter so we're still kind of in the green up phase with all the vegetation however the last several days and what we are seeing this week will bring us out of the green phase for the finer vegetation."

Our Chief Meteorologist Matt Brode says this is just weather and we may very cool down sooner than you think, "2013 we waited until June 1st to break the ice, and then for the first time ever everyday in the month of June was 100 degrees. Just because we are breaking it early now don't think that it is all doom and gloom and will be the hottest summer on record."

With lockdown orders still in place until May 15th and gyms closed the National Weather Service is asking everyone to do their outdoor exercise closer to sunrise.

Ken Drozd is the Warning Coordination Meteorologist with NWS Tucson and he said, "Avoid any strenuous activity during the hottest parts of the day if you can accomplish that kind of activity if you're doing some exercise to get out of the house do that in the morning time when it's cooler out."