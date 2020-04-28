COVID-19 testing available for Tucson’s homeless population

TUCSON - The homeless contracting the coronavirus and spreading it on to others is a huge concern as the stay at home order is nearly impossible for those without a home.

The City of Tucson, along with local Tucson shelters, are trying their best to maintain the shelters.

One of those shelters is the Salvation Army.

"We have moved all the chairs in our dining room on one side of the table so no one is sitting across from each other," said Ellen Oh, city coordinator for Salvation Army Tucson.

"We are requiring everyone to have the proper social distancing, six feet away from one another," said Oh. "We have been spraying the sanitizing spray everyday."

The City of Tucson said some of the funding from the federal government is used to rent out hotels for individuals who need to be isolated.

"About a 100 rooms that are full right now out of 200 rooms that we call at risk," said Liz Morales, director of Housing and Community Development for the City of Tucson. "Another hotel has 115 rooms, out of those we have 12 that are actually sick or COVID positive."

Morales said there is testing available for the homeless.

"We are calling on El Rio to do what we call a medical triage. Once we identify if they do have symptoms that appear to be COVID related, they are testing them," Morales said. "So what we do is we get them to the location where we are housing those who are sick and El Rio will come and test them wherever they are located."

The Salvation Army has their own protocol for their guests.

"We require everyone to wear the mask, including the staff and clients," said Oh. "We have been checking the temperature of the clients twice a day just to see if any symptoms arise then we must isolate that person."

If symptoms do seem to appear, a doctor from El Rio will be called out and that person will be tested for the coronavirus.

For the homeless who are not in shelters or hotels, outreach teams are on the streets doing assessments to make sure they are staying safe and healthy during this pandemic.