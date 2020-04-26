Virtual candlelight vigil held for homicide victims

TUCSON - Homicide Survivors hosted its annual Candlelight Vigil for Homicide Victims Saturday night in observance of National Crime Victims’ Rights Week.

This year, HSI live streamed the event on YouTube Channel, for Survivors all over the country to attend.

Two survivors of homicides here in Tucson shared their stories.

April Barbosa’s daughter Rosaura was killed by her boyfriend in May 2018.

Susan Stemper’s daughter Marilyn Patricia Pacheco met the same fate in June 2019.

The Homicide Survivors annual vigil went virtual but the message of supporting the family of murder victims remained the same

Attendees were asked to light a candle in memory of their loved one.

A slideshow rolled with names of homicide victims who lost their lives this past year and in years past.

Every April, the Office of Victims of Crime (OVC) helps lead communities throughout the country in their annual observances of National Crime Victims’ Rights Week (NCVRW) by promoting victims’ rights and honoring crime victims and those who advocate on their behalf.

