Dead body found in Glendale home after garage fire put out

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) - Authorities say fire crews found a dead body inside a home after a garage fire Sunday in Glendale.

Phoenix and Glendale fire crews responded to the garage fire around 11 p.m. Saturday.

Firefighters quickly extinguished the garage fire and stopped the spread into the home's attic space.

Although the body was found inside the home, authorities say it's unclear if the unidentified victim died in the fire.

The Maricopa County Medical Examiner's Office will determine the person's cause of death and the cause of the fire is under investigation.