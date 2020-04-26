Arizona’s public universities announce tuition proposals

TUCSON - On Monday, the Arizona Board of Regents will hold a public hearing for students and individuals to comment on the tuition proposals.

The Presidents of Arizona's three public universities released their tuition and mandatory fee proposals for the 2020-2021 academic school year. The board announced they will not be increasing resident tuition rates.

Proposals include online tuition, non-resident tuition, tuition for the University of Arizona Colleges of Medicine and Veterinary Medicine along with program and class fees.

The virtual hearing held on Monday, April 27th will be from 3-5 p.m. You can find instructions on how to participate and comment in the public hearing by click here.

Comments on tuition proposals may also be submitted electronically to tuition@azregents.edu.

Individuals can also send comments through regular mail to 2020 N. Central Ave., Suite 230, Phoenix, AZ 85004 or by fax at (602)229-2555.

Proposals are also available for each Arizona University by clicking on the links below.

On Thursday, May 7th from 1-4 p.m., the board is set to hold a virtual meeting and vote on the tuition proposals. The meeting will be livedstreamed on ABOR Live.