Ducey appoints Bailey to fill state Court of Appeals vacancy

PHOENIX (AP) — Gov. Doug Ducey has become the Arizona governor to appoint the most judges in the state court system.

On Friday Ducey tied former Gov. Bruce Babbitt's record of 68 judicial appointments with his appointment of a new Court of Appeals judge.

Ducey then appointed three new Maricopa County Superior Court judges to reach 71 appointments, the Arizona Capitol Times reported.

Babbitt was Arizona's elected attorney general when he rose to the governor's office in 1978 following his predecessor's death.

According to the Capitol Times, Ducey also set records for appointing women and people from different political parties or affiliation than his own.

Ducey appointed Cynthia Bailey, a current Maricopa County Superior Court judge and Republican, to fill the Court of Appeals vacancy created by the resignation of Judge Diane M. Johnsen.

Marvin Davis, Suzanne Nicholls and Michael Rassas were appointed Friday to fill three vacancies on the Maricopa County Superior Court.

The three were appointed as a result of a retirement and two resignations.

Bailey's elevation from that bench to the Court of Appeals will create another vacancy for Ducey to fill by choosing among nominees chosen by a state commission that screens applicants for Maricopa County openings.

Bailey is a Republican whom Ducey chose from a list of 10 nominees.

Davis (Dem.), Nicholls (Rep.) and Rassas (Rep.) were chosen from a list of 13 nominees.

Ducey, the state's 23rd governor, was first elected in 2014 and reelected in 2018.

Assuming he serves out his second term, he still has over 2.5 years remaining in office.

It's likely Ducey will make numerous additional judicial appointments during that time as current judges retire or leave the bench.

Arizona governors make appointments to fill vacancies under Arizona's merit selection system.

The Arizona Supreme Court, Court of Appeals and Superior Court are filled off lists of nominees presented by commissions that screen applicants. The Maricopa, Pima, Pinal and Coconino county Superior Court judges are appointed this way.

Superior Court judges in the other 11 counties are elected though governors make appointments to fill midterm vacancies.