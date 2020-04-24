A strong Atlantic hurricane season and its effects on Southern Arizona

TUCSON - Many experts around the country are projecting an active hurricane season similar to what we've seen the past few years.

Xubin Zeng and Kyle Davis specialize in hurricane forecasting at the University of Arizona and this year, they put together an early forecast to highlight that this could be an active year.

Davis said, "April forecast we just like we're just looking at the sea surface temperatures and we're looking at the forecast strength of El Nino and La Nina."

Sea surface temperatures have been consistently warm over the past few years even though much of the country saw a cold winter.

Zeng said, "The heat capacity of the ocean is pretty big. So it is not easy to change once it is warm"

Sea surface temperatures mean a lot when it comes to hurricane development. The warmer the water the stronger the potential hurricane. We have seen that especially in the Gulf of Mexico with storms like Harvey in 2017 and Michael in 2018.

Davis said, "When the water stays as warm as it is and when the winds behave as forecasted, to back off, then you can get some of these rapid intensifications kind of like Michael"

This might all sound like bad news, but not for Arizona. A more active Atlantic means we are not likely to see a repeat of the floods of '83 or any other hurricane remnants to move into our area.

Zeng said on the subject, "On average there has been less hurricane activity over the Eastern Pacific ocean that means there's less chance for Tucson to get a major event"

Even though we are expecting a weaker than average hurricane season coming up here on the Pacific side, experts are still working to find out if there's any kind of connection between the monsoon and hurricane season.