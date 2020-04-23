AZ fire officials say COVID-19 is changing their approach from both the ground, air

TUCSON - The coronavirus will make things more tough for firefighters on the ground.



Fire officials say conditions look to be similar to last year.

A wet winter means more vegetation and grasses that are full of fuel in this part of the Sonoran Desert.

However, COVID-19 is the tricky component that firefighters say will change their approach from both the ground and the air.



Firefighters know social distancing in the age of coronavirus and fighting a large wildland fire will be a challenge to navigate.



“When we start getting these extended fires that can employ 800 to 1,000 firefighters at a time, we’ve got to figure out a way to break those camps up, to limit gatherings and still provide a service for our firefighters, meals and the briefing of the day on how we’re going to strategize,” said John Truett, fire safety officer for the Arizona Department of Forestry.



Tucson Fire Department said part of that changing strategy may include not getting as much help from out of state crews.



“Going out of state lines is certainly going to be limited,” said Michael Colaianni, spokesperson for Tucson Fire Department. “There will be some unique challenges that go along with this wildfire season for sure.”



Truett said firefighters will try and attack fires when they start to an even greater degree but because of the coronavirus, this fire safety expert said air support will be even more critical this year.



The Department of Forestry said in hopes of decreasing resources needed on the ground, it has added patrols to state lands and pre-positioned crews allowing them to get to a fire faster.