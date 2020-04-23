A virus is killing wild rabbits in Southern Arizona

TUCSON - There is another pandemic going on right now in the Southwestern USA. It's not affecting people but it is affecting rabbits.

Rabbit Haemorrhagic Disease has popped up in Texas and New Mexico and is now beginning to spread into Southern Arizona.

Anne Justice-Allen is a wildlife veterinarian with Arizona Game and Fish and has been studying the virus, "One of the common external signs is that they will have a bloody nose."

This disease is projected to have mortality rate between 70% and 100% in rabbit populations.

A big question about this new rabbit pandemic is will it affect our pets?

Dr. Justice-Allen said, "The only species that are susceptible are in the rabbit family but that does include domestic rabbits."

For rabbit owners you are going to want to let your pet bunnies out in the yard a little less often.

Rabbit hunters also need to take precautions.

Dr. Justice-Allen continues, "It's really important for a rabbit hunters to dress their carcasses in the field remove all the intestinal tracts and if they're going to use the parts for bait acquire the rabbits locally"

As for Arizona Game and Fish, their main focus is containing the virus.

Mark Hart of Arizona Game and Fish said, "Right now we are primarily concerned with dead rabbits that turn up west of highway 191 and north of I-10 we will if we can go retrieve those rabbits we will"

Since this new rabbit pandemic just pulled into Arizona it's very hard to put a timetable on how long it is going to last.