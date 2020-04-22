Injury reported in house fire on far northwest side
TUCSON - An injury was reported in connection to a house fire on the far northwest side Wednesday afternoon.
According to Golder Ranch Fire District, a fire broke out at a residence near Shannon Road and Cactus Canyon Pass. With assistance from Northwest Fire District crews, the blaze was quickly contained.
According to GRFD officials, a resident sustained a minor injury in connection to the incident.
Officials said that individual reportedly had a burn on his hand. He did not require transportation to a hosptial, according to GFRD.
The cause of the fire is under invesitgation.
