Air pollution plummets after worldwide Stay-at-home orders

TUCSON - Wednesday was the 50th Earth Day we have celebrated and we are seeing pollution at their lowest levels in that span, but a lot of that has to do with the stay-at-home orders.

With less people driving cars and going to work we are seeing air pollution clear up quickly around the world, but will it last?

Most of the air pollution we see around the planet is caused by car emissions.

Areas like Shanghai, New Delhi and Los Angeles are seeing clearer air than they have in years.

Ed Avol researches air pollution at he University of Southern California and he said, "Whatever you look at it seems like the concentrations have gone down so dramatically that now you see visibility on the order of many miles then you could see before."

Cities like Tucson that are isolated from other big population centers are seeing a bit less of dramatic change.

Michael Brauer has a Ph.D. in Environmental Health and he said, "Areas like Tucson you're only limited by your local sources that's the traffic and obviously there's other things going on."

Even though our air pollution change hasn't been as drastic as Italy, China or India we are reminded that we can change a lot by just driving a little less.

Max Zhang is a professor of Mechanical Engineering at Cornell and he said, "I say very likely that the air pollution level will go back to where it was, but at the same time we don't know how big the impact is or how long it will last."

All three experts say seeing this change is a glimpse into the future when we figure out alternative fuel sources.