TWC rescues great horned owl trapped in glue trap

TUCSON - An owl is under the care of Tucson Wildlife Center after it was recently caught in a glue trap sometime in early March.

According to a TWC post shared Monday morning, a great horned owl was found by a bystander with "thick glue covering her wings, tail feathers and feet from a glue trap."

TWC said the owl was unable to open her talons due to the amount of glue on her feet when she was first transported to the center.

The veterinary staff at the shelter then sedated the winged predator in order to allow the care team to remove the glue without damaging her feathers or furthering injuring the bird. Crews said it took three baths to remove all the glue from the owl.

This is what happens when glue traps are used. They get stuck on unintended targets like small birds, snakes, lizards... Posted by Tucson Wildlife Center on Monday, April 20, 2020

According to TWC, glue traps, which are typically used to catch insects or rodents, can accidentally capture wildlife like the great horned owl and plce them at risk.

If wildlife gets trapped in a glue trap, TWC advises bystanders to not remove the animal from the trap and contact 520-290-9453.

For more information, visit tucsonwildlife.com.