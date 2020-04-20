 Skip to Content

Suspect sought after 17-year-old shot, killed at Phoenix house party

PHOENIX (AP) — Phoenix police are searching for a suspect accused of fatally shooting a 17-year-old boy at a house party.

Authorities say the shooting happened Sunday night at a home in south Phoenix. Officers were called to an area near 21st Street and Southern Avenue after there was a report of gunfire.

They found several people in a home. Investigators determined someone shot at 17-year-old Kenyon Myers as he was leaving. The suspect was gone before police arrived.

Myers was transported to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police have not identified the suspect or a motive. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Phoenix Police Department.

Authorities did not say how many people were in the home during the shooting. Arizona is currently under a stay-at-home order due to the coronavirus pandemic. Under the order, gatherings of 10 or more people are prohibited.

