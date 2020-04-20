Memorial tree chopped in park expansion

TUCSON - Tucson-native Ronni Kotwica could not believe her eyes when she ran by her old neighborhood park on Friday and found construction crews cutting on a memorial tree for her mother.

The tree and adjacent bench honoring Helen Margolis is at Tahoe Park near Banner UA Medical Center.

Crews are building a new playground at the park. A playground that will have a man-made shade cover.

Kotwica said the two crewmen working on the playground told her they removed branches from her mother’s tree to make room for the shade structure.

The response is not sitting well with the former Tucson city employee nor Ward 6 councilman Steve Kozachik.

A tree and bench in memory of Helen Margolis have been on site at Tahoe Park in Tucson since April of 1999

He says the City Manager has to get a handle on what he called an epidemic of trees being slaughtered by contract workers.

This comes as new mayor Regina Romero launches a new initiative to plant over a million trees in Tucson over the next decade.

Parks Director Brent Dennis viewed the site on Sunday and expressed concern with the way the tree’s roots had been chopped up.

The city plans to send an aborist to Tahoe Park on Monday to assesses what steps need to be taken to save the tree.

