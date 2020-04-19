PCSD issues message to the public after rise in rescue calls

Pima County Sheriff's Dept. issued a public message about hiking safety Sunday after a continued rise in search and rescue calls.

PCSD Search and Rescue deputies along with the Southern Arizona Rescue Association responded to multiple rescues for hikers Saturday.

According to officials, social distancing and isolation from COVID-19 has more people than normal heading out to hike in the sunny weather.

PCSD says despite efforts to remind people about hiker safety the number of calls for rescues continue to rise.

On Saturday alone authorities responded to three rescue calls and were unable to access one due to overcrowding vehicles blocking the road.

Officials want the community to take proper precautions when heading outdoors: