Two arrested after attempting to smuggle fentanyl, meth through San Luis Port of Entry

TUCSON - Two U.S. citizens were arrested at the San Luis Port of Entry Friday after they allegedly attempted to smuggle drugs into the United States.

According to U.S. Customs and Border Protection, a 27-year-old woman and 19-year-old man were attempting to cross the Port of San Luis entry through the pedestrian crossing when CBP officers reference them to a secondary inspection.

The officers then allegedly discovered one-half pound of meth concealed internally on the female. They also found one-half pound of fentanyl pill in his groin area.

The drugs were then processed for seizure.

