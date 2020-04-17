It’s been 50 years since the Apollo 13 mission

TUCSON - April, 17th, 1970 was suppose to be the day when Americans would land on the moon for a third time, but instead it became one of the greatest stories of perseverance and survival.

Apollo 13's take off went the same as the last two missions to the moon, but 5 mins after liftoff one of the engines failed.

Tim Swindle is the director of of the University of Arizona Department of Planetary Science and he said, "Going to the moon is not just one block, it is a million pieces and there was one piece that failed and several others"

The next failure was a bad one. one of the oxygen tanks blew up 56 hours into the flight.

After the explosion the crew of Apollo 13 needed to find a way to survive.

Swindle continued, "They found that they could live in the lunar module and survived that way but then they did not have enough power in the module that was only designed to get people from orbit down to the moon"

Don Davis worked on software for the Apollo missions and was called into Control when the disaster happened in Houston.

Davis said, "All the work we had done and all the options the hardware ended up not letting us do what we needed to do"

Davis says there was a lot of improvising when it came to trying to bring back those three astronauts safely.

One of the scariest moments for those working in Houston like Don Davis is when Apollo 13 reentered earth's atmosphere.

They knew those three men were safe when they got low enough for the parachute to open. "The way that the entire mission control jest erupted with relief once we saw that parachute open."