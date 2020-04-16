Warmer weather brings more hikers and more snakes on hiking trials

If you want to get exercise in this pandemic going on a hike is a great way to do so, but there are still guidelines in place you need to follow and animals to watch for.

With gyms closed and social distancing preventing activities like yoga and zumba classes, people are turning to hiking.

It is hard to find way to exercise without gyms, but thankfully many hiking trials are open.

Mark Hart with Arizona game and fish says there has been a big increase in the amount of hikers visiting national and state parks. He also says that he has noticed many hikers not following CDC guidelines.

Hart said that if you are passing another group you should step out of the way. "If you are on a narrow trail and you need to maintain that 6 ft distance, step off the trail"

Many people may not want to step off the trail because of rattlesnakes, but are rattlesnakes active now?

Marc Hammond is the owner of Animal Experts in Tucson and since we are now well into Spring he has gotten an increase in calls related to rattlesnake encounters.

Hammond said, "If you get 3 warm days so lets say during the the dead of winter in December we get 3 days and it's like 80° the rattlesnakes will come out."

Both Marc Hammond and Mark Hart say just like people, the snakes prefer certain weather conditions.

Mark Hart said, "Now that we have fair weather they are out and they will be active in the daytime until it gets very hot"

Many parks around Southern Arizona have different schedules of when they are open so make sure to check with their websites to see when you can go.