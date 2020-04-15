Wednesday is the final day to make charitable contributions for state tax credit

TUCSON - Were you hoping to make charitable contributions for state tax credit? Well, Wednesday is your last day.

While the State and Federal income tax deadlines were extended from April 15 to July 15 due to COVID-19, the deadline for Arizonans to make charitable contributions remained unchanged; April 15.

If made by Wednesday's deadline, taxpayers can receive tax credits for Qualifying Charitable Organizations, Qualifying Foster Care Charitable Organizations, Certified School Tuition Organizations and donations to public schools for extracurricular activities.

According to officials, in order to qualify for a state tax credit, these donations need to be made individually in cash to "Qualifiable Charitable Organizations or Qualifying Foster Care Charitable Organizations that have been certified by the state of Arizona."

Tax payers can receive a maximum allowable credit of $800 if married, or $400 if single to Qualifying Charitable Organizations. People who donate to Qualifying Foster Care Charitable Organizations can receive a credit of $1,000 for married filers - $500 for single filers.

More information about charitable contributions for state tax credit, visit azgovernor.us3.list-manage.com.