UArizona conducts approximately 25K virtual lessons a week during COVID-19 pandemic

TUCSON - During the coronavirus pandemic, schools across the country have closed and transitioned to online learning all within a matter of weeks.

Students at the University of Arizona made the transition just after spring break.

"Fortunately, we had the right kinds of technology in place already," said Barry Brummond, UArizona's chief information officer. "It was a matter of how do we go from using it for roughly 5,000 students, to how do we use it for more than 40,000 students."

Students and teachers are all adjusting to a virtual classroom.

"We have moved very, very quickly," Brummond said. "We are conducting roughly 25,000 Zoom meetings per week here at the University of Arizona."

UArizona students say the transition wasn't without some difficulties.

"The classes were having glitches, having errors with streaming," said Jack Chamberlin, a UA senior. "I know there's also been Zoom bombing going on where people are crashing different zoom lecture halls and stuff like that, so it's definitely been an adjustment period."

As a result, virtual classrooms have started requiring a login and password, preventing others from crashing their learning.

As teachers and students continue to adjust, for some, it hasn't been without a certain level of sadness.

"It's been really sad to be here and not be with my friends and spend time with people," said Stephanie Kenyon, a UA senior. "Because we were supposed to get our last few months together."

The University of Arizona will hold an online commencement ceremony on Friday, May 15, with an in-person ceremony re-scheduled for the fall.