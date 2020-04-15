Tucson Fire crews rescue man who got trapped while trimming massive palm tree

TUCSON - A man was transported to the hospital Wednesday after the individual reportedly got stuck in a massive palm tree near a midtown home earlier that morning.

According to Tucson Fire Department, the man was reportedly trimming a tree when he got stuck in a palm tree at a home on Camino Miramonte.

Officials said the emergency crews quickly freed the man and transported him to the hospital.

TECHNICAL RESCUE 🌴🚨 #TucsonFire responded to a call of a tree trimmer stuck in a massive palm tree Wednesday morning on Camino Miramonte. Crews worked quickly to free the man who was transported to the hospital for further treatment. Great work A Shift! 👩‍🚒🚒🚑 #TFD pic.twitter.com/49Wr45LhP0 — Tucson Fire Department (@TucsonFireDept) April 15, 2020

The severity of his injuries have not yet been released.

