Tucson Fire crews rescue man who got trapped while trimming massive palm tree

2:19 pm Local News, News, Top Stories
TUCSON - A man was transported to the hospital Wednesday after the individual reportedly got stuck in a massive palm tree near a midtown home earlier that morning.

According to Tucson Fire Department, the man was reportedly trimming a tree when he got stuck in a palm tree at a home on Camino Miramonte.

Officials said the emergency crews quickly freed the man and transported him to the hospital.

The severity of his injuries have not yet been released.

Anthony Victor Reyes

Anthony Victor Reyes is the lead digital content producer at News 4 Tucson. The award-winning journalist previously worked as a community reporter in Jasper County, Iowa.

