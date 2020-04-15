Tucson Fire crews rescue man who got trapped while trimming massive palm tree

Tucson Fire crews rescue man who got trapped while trimming massive palm treeNew
TUCSON - A man was transported to the hospital Wednesday after the individual reportedly got stuck in a massive palm tree near a midtown home earlier that morning.
According to Tucson Fire Department, the man was reportedly trimming a tree when he got stuck in a palm tree at a home on Camino Miramonte.
Officials said the emergency crews quickly freed the man and transported him to the hospital.
The severity of his injuries have not yet been released.
