Sierra Vista man arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting child of ex-girlfriend

SIERRA VISTA, Ariz. - A 32-year-old man was taken into custody Tuesday following a month-long investigation into a case involving the sexual assault of a child.

According to Sierra Vista Police Department, Cody Ground was arrested with one count of sexual conduct with a minor, sexual assault and molestation of a child after SVPD received a report from a woman that Ground allegedly sexually assaulted her child three years ago.

Police said Ground was previously in a relationship with the victim's mother.

Ground was booked into Cochise County Jail without bond.

Anyone with information is advised to call 520-452-7500.