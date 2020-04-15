 Skip to Content

Good Samaritan donates barbeque dinners to NWFD

Northwest Fire District

TUCSON - The first-responders at Northwest Fire District received a tasty treat Wednesday courtesy of a good Samaritan.

At 2:41 p.m. Wednesday, NWFD took to Twitter to inform the community of an act of kindness their crews recently experienced.

According to officials, a man walked into Dickey's Barbecue on Wednesday and asked if he could purchase eight meals for NWFD firefighters based at a nearby station.

After receiving and enjoying the nice meal, NWFD went to its social media accounts to thank the individual for their kindness and lifting their spirits.

