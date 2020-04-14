Tucson heads over to Tino’s Pizza to share condolences, memories after owner passed away

TUCSON - The Tucson community is mourning the loss of its beloved pizza man after Tino's Pizza announced that its owner Dino Choinis passed away Monday at the age of 59 - five days short of his 60th birthday.

Since opening the pizza shop in 1984, Choinis has been putting a smile on his customers' faces with a nice, hot pizza baked from scratch. Through his love for his customers and passion in the Italian arts, it did not take long for Tino's Pizza to become one of the Old Pueblo's favorite spots to grab a slice.

But on Monday, the shop its doors to allow Choinis' family, staff and friends to mourn and honor the loss of Tucson's original pizza man.

Rest easy Dino. You are loved by everyone and have touched countless lives. We appreciate everything you’ve done in this world. RIP 4/18/60 - 4/13/2020 ❤️🍕 Posted by Tinos Pizza Tucson on Monday, April 13, 2020

According to the shop, they have dedicated an outside wall of their building located at 6610 E. Tanque Verde Rd. near Kolb Road for people to write a note or share a memory with Choinis.

In lieu of a service, at this time, friends and family and anyone who shared a memory with Dino are encouraged to come by the shop and write a note or story on the wall. We love you ❤️🍕 Posted by Tinos Pizza Tucson on Tuesday, April 14, 2020

For more information about the pizza company, visit tinospizza.com.