Man tased, arrested after DPS-pursuit through I-10

TUCSON - A man was taken into custody following a Monday night trooper pursuit down Interstate 10.

According to Arizona Department of Public Safety, 40-year-old Ruben R. Lopez drove through a closed construction zone located on eastbound I-10 at around 9:40 p.m. Monday. DPS said he reportedly struck several traffic barricades while traveling at a high rate of speed.

After DPS troopers attempted to stop him, Lopez reportedly initiated a pursuit through eastbound Interstate 10 to southbound Interstate 19 to Valencia Road.

After performing a precision intervention technique on Lopez's vehicle, the suspect reportedly drove over a raised median and attempted to drive his vehicle into a DPS trooper who fired his weapon in response.

Another trooper intervened and crashed his vehicle into Lopez's, disabling it.

According to DPS, the responding troopers used a taser on Lopez after he reportedly resisted arrest.

Lopez was then arrested for aggravated assault, resisting arrest, endangerment, and unlawful flight and booked into Pima County Jail.

DPS said they believe impairment was a factor in the incident.

No injuries were reported in connection to the pursuit.