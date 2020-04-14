Man sought after robbing midtown Metro PCS

TUCSON - Tucson Police Department is on the lookout for a man who allegedly robbed an individual in midtown on March 28.

That day, the man reportedly entered a Metro PCS located at Speedway and Rosemont boulevards and demanded money from an individual who was inside the store.

TPD said the robbery suspect then forced the victim into a locked back room and fled the scene in an unknown direction.

TPD said in addition to robbery, the man is wanted for kidnapping and disrespecting social distancing.

Anyone with information is advised to call 911 or 88-CRIME.