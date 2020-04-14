 Skip to Content

Man sought after robbing midtown Metro PCS

3:07 pm Breaking News Emails, Local News, News, Top Stories
TPD suspect
Tucson Police Department

TUCSON - Tucson Police Department is on the lookout for a man who allegedly robbed an individual in midtown on March 28.

That day, the man reportedly entered a Metro PCS located at Speedway and Rosemont boulevards and demanded money from an individual who was inside the store.

TPD said the robbery suspect then forced the victim into a locked back room and fled the scene in an unknown direction.

TPD said in addition to robbery, the man is wanted for kidnapping and disrespecting social distancing.

Anyone with information is advised to call 911 or 88-CRIME.

Anthony Victor Reyes

Anthony Victor Reyes is the lead digital content producer at News 4 Tucson. The award-winning journalist previously worked as a community reporter in Jasper County, Iowa.

