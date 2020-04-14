Amazon to hire 2,000 in Arizona to help keep up with COVID-19 demand

TUCSON - To help ensure Arizonans have work amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Amazon announced that it has hired 4,000 employees in Arizona alone.

According to the company, Amazon saw increased demand in its service after the U.S. and state governments implemented various social distancing policies and restrictions to help combat COVID-19. Through this, officials said the company was able to fill about 100,000 full and part-time jobs across the nation.

The company said this hiring frenzy was a part of its hiring pledge made on March 16.

Amazon said it plans to hire 2,000 more workers in Arizona for positions including picking, packing, and shipping customer orders and delivering packages from delivery stations

To apply for a position, visit amazon.com/jobsnow.