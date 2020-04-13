 Skip to Content

Suspect of fatal Phoenix shooting found dead in Tennessee

2:28 pm Local News, News, Top Stories
PHOENIX (AP) — A man suspected of fatally shooting a woman in a Phoenix parking garage has been found dead in Tennessee, police said Monday.

They said the body of 64-year-old Stanley Justice was discovered by a passerby in a wooded area in Williamson County, Tennessee and he had a fatal ,self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Police were called to a north-central Phoenix apartment complex on April 6 and officers found 57-year-old Linda Meyer shot in her vehicle. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Detectives were able to later determine Meyer and Justice were in a relationship and he was a suspect in her killing.

That began a search for Justice and police said it’s still unclear what led to the fatal shooting of Meyer.

Anthony Victor Reyes

Anthony Victor Reyes is the lead digital content producer at News 4 Tucson. The award-winning journalist previously worked as a community reporter in Jasper County, Iowa.

