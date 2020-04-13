Dog returns home after PACC convinces landlord to allow owner to keep him

Dog returns home after PACC convinces landlord to allow owner to keep himUpdated
TUCSON - A dog returned home Monday after he was surrendered to Pima Animal Care Center in February.
According to PACC, Vlad surrendered his dog, Brownie after his landlord told him that he could no longer keep the pup on the property.
Officials said Brownie had a difficult time adapting to the shelter life. To help, his owner visited daily to help the PACC staff acclimate Brownie.
After a couple of weeks of seeing the love between Brownie and Vlad, PACC staff decided to do everything in their power to keep this duo together. To the excitement of the two, PACC was successful and Brownie officially returned home Monday morning.
"We are ecstatic to say that Brownie was returned home to Vlad today!
Vlad and Brownie had such a strong bond and our team wanted to do everything we could to get Brownie back to Vlad," PACC said in a statement. "Our Central Pet AZ Partners Manager, Mitzie, reached out to the landlord to see if he'd consider letting Brownie come home; to our surprise, he said yes!"
To celebrate Brownie's homecoming, the Friends of Pima Animal Care Center gifted Vlad and Brownie fencing materials to secure their fence and a kennel run to allow Brownie to have a safe space outside.
Central Pet AZ also gave Brownie some toys to help him "stay occupied and to help him keep himself out of trouble".
For more information about the shelter, visit webcms.pima.gov.