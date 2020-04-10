UArizona moves Spring Commencement Ceremony online

TUCSON - The University of Arizona has moved its spring commencement ceremony online after COVID-19 forced the in-person ceremony to be canceled.

On March 20, UArizona announced Friday it will cancel its 2020 Convocation and Commencement ceremonies in Tucson, Phoenix, Yuma and Sierra Vista due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to UArizona, the online ceremony will be held May 15 at 6 p.m. An in-person ceremony has also been scheduled to Oct. 30.

For the latest information about UArizona's graduation ceremonies, visit commencement.arizona.edu.