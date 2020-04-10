Gift card incentive program infuses $70K to local businesses

The Tucson community stepped up once again. This time, locals helped their favorite businesses by purchasing gift cards to spend after the coronavirus pandemic.

Downtown Tucson Partnership says 1,000 gift cards were sold in over an hour Friday morning. The round kicked off at 6 a.m.

The Gift Card Incentive Program has infused $70,000 to local businesses in the last two weeks.

For the second round, Rio Nuevo donated $10,000 to fund the 1,000 gift cards. They gave customers an extra $10 for every $25 purchase.

DTP will continue to seek funding for future gift card sale rounds. A third round is expected to be announced Wednesday.