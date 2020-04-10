BK Tacos delivers free Sonoran Dogs to staff at St. Mary’s Hospital

TUCSON - After a stressful day, a hot dog wrapped in bacon can be exactly what one needs to put a smile on their face.

But lately, healthcare workers will probably attest that these last few days have not be a ride in the park thanks to COVID-19.

Luckily for these essential workers, BK's Carne Asada & Hot Dogs is here to help.

Friday afternoon, BK’s Carne Asada & Hot Dogs served free lunch to 400 medical professionals at St. Mary’s Hospital to show their gratitude for their hard work in keeping the community safe and healthy during these trying times.

According to the restaurant, BK’s will continue this trend next week, serving another local hospital their delicious dogs.

For more information about the local restaurant chain, visit bktacos.com.