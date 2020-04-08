Tucson mourns community leader Punch Woods who passed away after horseback riding accident

TUCSON - Southern Arizona is mourning the loss of a major community leader after he passed away Wednesday morning at the age of 82.

According to the Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona, long-time member and former executive director, Charles T. "Punch" Woods died Wednesday after a sudden horseback riding accident.

Woods served as the executive director for the Community Food Bank for 25 years, officially retiring in 2003. During that time, the local visionary helped the nonprofit grow tremendously, from moving to its current warehouse at 3003 S. Country Club Rd. to extending the food banks reach across the community.

“Punch worked so hard knowing that people need help today, that it is a disgrace and shame for so many people to be in need of help," said Michael McDonald, CEO of the Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona. "His commitment to work toward a more just system guides our work today, as we not only help hungry people today, but work to address the root cause of hunger and poverty for a better tomorrow.”

According to CFB officials, Punch Woods Endowment Fund, named in honor of the late Woods, helps businesses and organizations that aim to help make sure no one in the community goes hungry.

Woods is survived by his wife, Casey Woods, three grown daughters, four grandchildren.