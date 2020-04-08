Help Wanted: Local air condition, plumbing business looking to hire 20 people

TUCSON - A local air conditioning and plumbing business is looking to fill more than a dozen positions at its headquarters in Tucson.

In a press release shared Wednesday, Goettl Air Conditioning & Plumbing said it is looking to hire 20 people for positions including HVAC Technicians, Plumbers, Call Center Representatives and Operations Managers.

Anyone who wishes to apply is advised to visit recruiting.paylocity.com.