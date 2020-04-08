Gov. Ducey: Donations needed to help students get access to internet during COVID-19 restrictions

TUCSON - To help students stay on top of their classwork after the COVID-19 pandemic pushed them online, Gov. Doug Ducey launched a Mobile Hotspot Donation Drive Wednesday.

To help kick off the drive, which was created in partnership with the Arizona Commerce Authority and the Arizona Department of Education, the Arizona Department of Administration shared that more than 200 hotspot devices from state government facilities were made available to be donated to this cause.

“Teachers and parents are going above and beyond to create virtual and take-home learning opportunities for our students,” said Ducey. “I’m grateful to Superintendent Hoffman for partnering to get these 200 hotspots to where they can make an immediate difference. We want every student to have access to engaging instruction material while schools are closed. That’s why we’re inviting our private and public partners to help us connect our students to the online resources they need.”

According to the state, the devices will be distributed to students who have access to take-home computers by the ADE and the schools themselves.

“Many students may have access to laptops or tablets without adequate internet connection,” said State Superintendent of Public Instruction Kathy Hoffman. “That’s why we’re grateful to have this partnership in place to get hotspots to students who need them — and there are many students who need them. We encourage all of our nonprofit and private sector partners to join this effort to help make a big impact for students across our state.”

The ACA and the ADE also said they will match the number of hotspots donated in support of this drive.

“Ensuring internet access so that students across Arizona can continue learning online is critical,” said Sandra Watson, Arizona Commerce Authority President & CEO. “Under Governor Ducey’s leadership, we’re very proud to partner with Superintendent Hoffman, the Arizona Department of Education and the private sector to move quickly to get kids connected.”

To donate, visit arizonatogether.org.