TUCSON - Pima County Sheriff's Department crews are working a rescue in Sabino Canyon Tuesday afternoon.

According to officials, a helicopter has been dispatched to Seven Falls in relation to the rescue.

Sheriff 1 preparing to launch for a rescue at 7 Falls. Be aware of your surroundings. And know what you’re diving into before you do it. #sar #PCSDProud pic.twitter.com/E8cPgII6NV — PCSD Search and Rescue (@PCSD_SAR) April 7, 2020

Details surrounding the incidence has not yet been released.

