Pima County shares reasons for not sharing locations of COVID-19 patients

TUCSON - Due to a large number of requests for the locations of the positive COVID-19 cases, Dr. Bob England, director of the Pima County Health Department shared their reasons for not releasing this information in his health update released Tuesday morning.

According to the latest statistics from the county, there have been 372 total cases of COVID-19 in Pima County alone. Of those 81 are currently hospitalized with 28 in the intensive care unit.

In addition, there have been 13 deaths in the county from this virus.

"The amount of testing that could not be done because of the limited testing kits means that for every case that we are reporting, we think there are probably 50, maybe 100 others, of milder illness or asymptomatic infection out there," he said. "If there is a 100 times, or even less than that, out there, trying to map it is truly meaningless."

The health department director also stated that sharing these locations will also not show where the person was infected.

If there are 20,000, maybe 40,000 people with this infection in Pima County at this point, if you live in Marana, it is up there. If you live in Green Valley, it is up there. If you live in the Foothills, it is there. If you live downtown or in South Tucson, it is everywhere," he said. "Don't pay attention to the maps. What that tells you is where people who were able to be tested early live. That is about it."

England said at some point in the future, the county may release a map of all the COVID-19 locations.

For more information about the county's efforts in combating COVID-19, visit webcms.pima.gov.